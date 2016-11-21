Our mission is to ensure safe and competent patient care by licensing health professionals, enforcing standards of practice, and providing information to health care practitioners and the public.

Announcements

Virginia Board of Veterinary Medicine issues new resources for safe use of opioids

Veterinary practitioners can learn more about the new state regulations governing opioid treatment for animals, and pet owners can learn more about safe disposal and proper handling of opioid medications in the household. Visit the Board’s website for more information, or download the flyer now.

Governor McAuliffe announces new grant to help integrate PMP data into practitioner work flows

The grant, from PurduePharma, will allow Virginia’s PMP to connect with electronic health records used by Virginia doctors and pharmacies.

Read the Governor’s news release.

Learn more about PMP's NarxCare.



Opioid Addiction Crisis Declared a Public Health Emergency in Virginia

On November 21, 2016 Governor McAuliffe issued a News Release stating that State Health Commissioner Marissa Levine has declared Virginia’s opioid abuse crisis a Public Health Emergency in the Commonwealth.

Visit the Virginia Department of Health for more information.

Download Commissioner Levine’s message to healthcare practitioners on dispensing Naloxone.

Virginia’s Healthcare Workforce Data Center Issues Digital Healthcare Occupational Road Map

To assist Virginians considering careers to meet the healthcare needs of Virginia’s 8 million residents, the Virginia Department of Health Professions’ (DHP) Healthcare Workforce Data Center (HWDC) released its Healthcare Occupational Roadmap to support students and others with their decision-making process. Learn more

Reimbursement Now Available for Select Medicaid Patients

In order to better serve citizens of the Commonwealth, healthcare practitioners treating mentally ill Medicaid patients with serious conditions who are enrolled in the Governor’s Access Plan (GAP) may now seek reimbursement through the Department of Medical Services (DMAS) for select outpatient medical, behavioral health and other services offered by Magellan of Virginia.



Download the GAP Benefit Packet on DMAS’ website for additional information.



Specific questions and requests can be forwarded to BridgetheGAP@dmas.virginia.gov.

2017 Spring Break Zika Awareness Toolkit

Primarily a mosquito borne disease, the Zika virus is most impactful in warmer seasons when illness can be transmitted by insects carrying the virus from one person to another. Maintaining a keen awareness for the transmission and treatment of Zika virus infection is an imperative for healthcare practitioners.

Along with their Zika Virus information page, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) now offers a Spring Break Toolkit featuring printable infographics and online resources to help Virginians spread Zika awareness on social media.

Background checks

Effective January 1, 2017, the Virginia Board of Nursing will incorporate both state and federal criminal background checks as part of the application process for MASSAGE THERAPIST. This requirement applies to applicants by initial application, endorsement and reinstatement. Upon submission of an application, information on criminal background checks will be provided to the potential licensee. Read more here.

Navigating FOIA

Governor’s Task Force On Prescription Drug And Heroin Abuse

A vast majority of public records are available to all citizens of the Commonwealth through the Virginia Freedom of Information Act (FOIA). Download our guidance document to learn more about your FOIA rights and responsibilities.

Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe signed Executive Order 29 on September 26, 2014, establishing the Governor’s Task Force on Prescription Drug and Heroin Abuse. For more information click here.

DHP Now on Social Media

The Department of Health Professions (DHP), composed of Virginia’s 13 health regulatory boards, the Prescription Monitoring Program (PMP), the Healthcare Workforce Data Center (HWDC) and the Health Practitioners Monitoring Program (HPMP) is now live on two social media platforms, YouTube and Tumblr.



For agency information regarding “How to file a complaint with a health regulatory board,” “ How to register to use the Prescription Monitoring Program” or to view the National Association of Boards of Pharmacists®, ”Red Flags” video visit DHP on YouTube at VA Health Professions.

For the latest information from the DHP Healthcare Workforce Data Center, please visit DHP HWDC on Tumblr.



New Video Resource - Prescription Drug Abuse - Red Flags for Pharmacists and Pharmacy Technicians

An educational video for pharmacists and pharmacy technicians to help them identify the warning signs of prescription drug abuse and diversion when dispensing prescriptions was created by the National Association of Boards of Pharmacy® and the Anti-Diversion Industry Working Group, a consortium of pharmaceutical manufacturers and distributors. This 12-minute video, entitled, "Red Flags," includes a foreword from Virginia Board of Pharmacy Executive Director, Caroline D. Juran.

Extension of renewal requirements for deployed military and spouses

For more information, please read attached policy and contact the applicable board for your license.

Death Certification

Virginia Department of Health training on Death Certification.

Public Health Information

Important Public Health Information from the Department of Health

Important Information on Payments

Please note DHP no longer accepts cash payments or foreign checks. Only the following payment methods are accepted:

Personal/Business Checks

Cashier’s/Certified Checks

Money Orders

No cash, credit/debit cards, or foreign checks are accepted at DHP’s central office. DHP offers online and mail-in payment options. For online options click the following links:

Online Renewals | Online Applications

More announcements...